SportsGrid NBA Betting Model Picks: Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns
Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on
Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns NBA Game Information
GSW ( 26-6 ) PHX ( 26-5 )
Date: 12/25/2021
Time: 05:00 PM
Venue: Phoenix Suns Arena
Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds
Moneyline (Open): Golden State Warriors ( 141 ) vs. Phoenix Suns ( -168 )
Moneyline (Current): Golden State Warriors (205) vs. Phoenix Suns (-250)
Spread (Open): Golden State Warriors (4) vs. Phoenix Suns (-4)
Spread (Current): Golden State Warriors (6) vs. Phoenix Suns (-6)
Game Total (Open): 227
Game Total (Current): 214
All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.
Odds to Win NBA Championship
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Golden State Warriors (600)
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Phoenix Suns (800)
Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns vs. Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Golden State Warriors ( 30.05% ) vs. Phoenix Suns ( 69.95% )
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: PHX 0.5 Stars – Fair Moneyline: PHX -233
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: PHX 0.5 Stars – Expected Margin: PHX -6.1
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER 5 Stars – Projected Total: 222.7
