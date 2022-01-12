Spurs Await COVID News On 3 Players Ahead of Wednesday’s Tilt with Rockets

Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports that Spurs players Derrick White, Devin Vassell, and Keldon Johnson could return to the team as early as Wednesday against the Rockets should they produce another negative COVID test.

Spurs COVID happenings: Derrick White, Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson each require one more negative test in order to clear protocols. There is optimism those results could come in time to make some or all of them game-time decisions tonight vs. Houston. — Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) January 12, 2022

The Spurs could undoubtedly use some reinforcements as they’ve lost three straight games and have just one victory in their past eight. Their opponent, the Rockets, have also struggled as they’re winless in three games and have just one win in their past 12 contests.

San Antonio’s currently as high as a seven-point home favorite, but sharp bettors are keen on taking the points with the road underdogs. We’re also seeing some sharp action on the over/under as it’s been bet up to 233.5 after opening at 231. It’s worth noting that the total is 4-0 to the over in the past four games when San Antonio is favored and 4-0 to the over when the Rockets face a team with a winning percentage below .400.

