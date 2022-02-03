Spurs’ Dejounte Murray Ruled Out For Thursday vs. Heat

San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (wrist) has been ruled out of Thursday’s matchup with the Miami Heat, per the league’s injury report.

Murray was able to play 37 minutes and never left the game due to the injury in Tuesday night’s loss to the Golden State Warriors. The point guard popped up as questionable on the injury report on Wednesday and was subsequently ruled out today with a left wrist sprain. His status will be worth monitoring as the team’s most important player while the Spurs hold a 1-5 record when he is not in the lineup this season.

Murray has averaged 19.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 9.1 assists in 46 starts this season. With him unable to go, expect guard Lonnie Walker to see a large uptick as he took 21 shots on Sunday when Murray was out due to a knee contusion.

Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs Odds

The San Antonio Spurs are currently eight-point underdogs against the Miami Heat on Thursday with the total set at 224, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.