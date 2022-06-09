Steph Curry Will Play in Game 4 on Friday

It looks like it will take more than a left foot sprain to keep the Golden State Warriors’ best player out of the NBA Finals. According to Warriors reporter Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the confirmation on Friday’s game status came from the man himself as Steph Curry declared he would indeed lace ’em up for the crucial Game 4 in Boston.

Steph Curry: “I’m going to play. That’s all I know right now.” — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 9, 2022

Curry sustained the injury when Al Horford inadvertently crashed into his lower leg in the fourth quarter of Game 3. Golden State’s sharpshooter was seen limping out of the arena after midnight following Boston’s 116-100 win on Wednesday but is reportedly walking better today.

It was reported earlier on Thursday that the 34-year-old will not need an MRI on his left foot and head coach Steve Kerr expects his superstar guard to suit up on Friday.

The point spread is about the same as it was in Game 3. Golden State is a 4-point road dog and +146 on the moneyline. FanDuel Sportsbook has the C’s as series favorites, sitting at -230.