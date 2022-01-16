Stephen Curry, Draymond Green Won’t Suit Up for Warriors on Sunday

The Golden State Warriors are down a couple of key players for the encounter against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. According to the NBA’s official injury report, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are out for the Western Conference clash.

Green hasn’t played since January 9, missing the Warriors’ past three games. The veteran forward continues to resolve a left calf injury. Curry played on Friday against the Chicago Bulls but is limited by right-hand soreness, forcing him to miss his fourth game of the season.

On Friday, Otto Porter Jr. started in place of Green, putting up nine points, seven rebounds, and six assists. It was Porter Jr.’s fifth start of the season, and he’s expected to be in the starting lineup against the T-Wolves. Klay Thompson should be back as the starting shooting guard on Sunday, allowing Jordan Poole to slide over to the point guard role.

The Warriors are looking for consecutive wins for the first time since the first two games of 2022. However, the betting odds are stacked against as the Warriors are priced as +4.5 road underdogs against Minnesota, per FanDuel Sportsbook.