Stephen Curry Favored to Win NBA Finals MVP

The NBA Finals begin on Thursday evening, with Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors leading the charge for NBA Finals MVP.

The sharp-shooting Warriors guard has the highest remaining odds to win Finals MVP at +110, after opening the playoffs at +1400. Curry’s biggest competitor for the award will likely be Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, who began the playoffs at +1200 and has risen to +175 ahead of the finals.

These star players lead their respective teams in scoring, with Tatum averaging 27 points per game for the Celtics, while Curry is just below him at 25.9.

It’s hard to see someone in this series overtaking either of these two to win the award, and that’s reflected in the current odds, but there’s still value on the board to consider.

Jaylen Brown of the Celtics has the third-highest remaining odds at +1000 after opening the playoffs at +2500, with Draymond Green and Klay Thompson owning the next spots at +1400.

Green is one of the best defensive players in the NBA, while Thompson has one of the league’s best shots and can get hot at any time, meaning there’s value in their current prices for their roles in the Warriors’ success.

Further down on the list is Andrew Wiggins, who started the playoffs at +10000 to win Finals MVP and has seen his price increase to +4000. He’s averaged 15.8 points per game in the playoffs and has shot 48% from the floor, proving himself an essential part of what Golden State does offensively.

Curry has seen the most tickets placed, leading ticket percentages for Finals MVP with 13.2%, followed by Tatum at 9.8%, and Giannis Antetokounmpo with 9%. Rounding out the top five were Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns at 8.3% and Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks at 5.9%.

The handle percentages have seen three players owning ten percent or more of the action, led by Curry at 25.5%. Behind Curry is Tatum with 16.3% of the handle and Antetokounmpo at 11%.

Below you can find the top ten odds to win NBA Finals MVP from the BetMGM Sportsbook.