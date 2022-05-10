Steve Kerr Tested Positive for COVID-19, Won't Coach Warriors Tonight

Overview

The Golden State Warriors will have to try and snatch a 3-1 series lead on Monday night without head coach Steve Kerr. Kerr tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be with his team for Game 4 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Warriors say coach Steve Kerr tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Game 4 vs. Grizzlies. Mike Brown will serve as coach. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 10, 2022

The former Chicago Bulls guard has entered the league’s health and safety protocols and it is unclear when Kerr will be cleared to return.

Golden State will go with associate head coach Mike Brown as the man in charge tonight as they try to make it two in a row against the Grizzlies in San Francisco. Brown has already accepted a head coaching gig with the Sacramento Kings, reportedly signing a four-year deal to be their new bench boss, next season.

The Memphis Grizzlies have their own problems as Ja Morant will not play in this one as he deals with a knee injury suffered in Game 3.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Golden State as a -9.5 point favorite and huge moneyline favorites at -510.