Steve Kerr Tested Positive for COVID-19, Won't Coach Warriors Tonight
joecervenka
Overview
The Golden State Warriors will have to try and snatch a 3-1 series lead on Monday night without head coach Steve Kerr. Kerr tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be with his team for Game 4 against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Warriors say coach Steve Kerr tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Game 4 vs. Grizzlies. Mike Brown will serve as coach.
The former Chicago Bulls guard has entered the league’s health and safety protocols and it is unclear when Kerr will be cleared to return.
Golden State will go with associate head coach Mike Brown as the man in charge tonight as they try to make it two in a row against the Grizzlies in San Francisco. Brown has already accepted a head coaching gig with the Sacramento Kings, reportedly signing a four-year deal to be their new bench boss, next season.
The Memphis Grizzlies have their own problems as Ja Morant will not play in this one as he deals with a knee injury suffered in Game 3.
FanDuel Sportsbook has Golden State as a -9.5 point favorite and huge moneyline favorites at -510.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.