Suns Could Let Deandre Ayton Walk in the Offseason

Deandre Ayton’s days in Phoenix may be numbered, according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report. Fischer sites league executives as “skeptical” that the Suns would match a max contract to retain their big man. Ayton reportedly seeks top dollar from somebody as a restricted free agent. Phoenix may decline to exercise its option to match an offer sheet from another team.

The NBA’s Coach of the Year, Monty Williams, and Deandre got into it on the bench in Phoenix’s Game 7 blowout loss to Dallas a week and a half ago. While that disagreement was caught on camera, the word is the two have a fractured relationship that goes deeper than what was displayed in the Suns’ early postseason exit.

Ayton had a solid season but played in just 58 games. The first overall pick from the 2018 draft averaged a double-double with 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game while shooting 63 percent from the field.

