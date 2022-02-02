Suns’ Deandre Ayton & Jae Crowder Will Play vs. Nets

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (ankle) and forward Jae Crowder (wrist) will both play in Tuesday’s matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Both Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder expected to play vs. Nets now, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/YHINItdyIk — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 2, 2022

Ayton will make his return from an ankle sprain after missing the team’s last seven games. With Crowder also returning from a four-game absence, it will be a big boost for Phoenix to get 26.1 points per game back in their rotation in time for the Brooklyn Nets to come into town on Tuesday.

Ayton has averaged 16.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 28 starts this season. Crowder has posted 9.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 39 starts on the year. With both players back in the starting lineup, expect both Cameron Johnson and Bismack Biyombo to head back to the bench.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Phoenix Suns Odds

The Phoenix Suns are currently 6.5-point favorites against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday with the total set at 230, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.