Suns' Devin Booker Could be Back as Early as Game 6 vs. Pelicans
joecervenka
Overview
The Phoenix Suns could have their star swingman back in the lineup as early as Game 6 of their series against the New Orleans Pelicans as Devin Booker appears to be making significant progress back from a right hamstring strain.
ESPN Sources: Phoenix Suns All-Star G Devin Booker (hamstring strain) is progressing toward a return soon, including the possibility as soon as Game 6 or Game 7 of this playoff series vs. New Orleans. He’s expected to be initially listed as out for Thursday’s Game 6.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Booker, who has been out since Phoenix’s Game 2 loss to the Pels in this series, could play Thursday but will likely initially be ruled out. This would be a reasonably miraculous return since his initial timeline held him out 2-to-3 weeks from April 21.
The former 13th overall pick out of Kentucky was filling up the bucket in this series before he went down. Booker had 31 points in less than 25 minutes before the Game 2 injury and poured in 25 in the series opener. During the regular season, the Grand Rapids, Michigan native led the Suns with a 26.8 points per game mark.
Phoenix leads the set 3-2 heading into New Orleans and is currently -2 point favorites on the spread and -126 on the moneyline at FanDuel Sportsbook.
