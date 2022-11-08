Suns F Cameron Johnson Undergoes Surgery, OUT 1-2 Months

Johnson sustained the injury in the first quarter of Phoenix’s 108-106 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers last Friday.
Before the injury, the 26-year-old was amid a hot start, averaging career-highs in points (13.0), assists (1.8), steals (1.1), and three-pointers made (2.8). Johnson was shooting 44.6 percent from the floor, including a career-best 43.1 percent from three-point range. It is also his first season as a full-time starter.
With the Suns thin at the forward position, Johnson’s absence has caused some to speculate about whether disgruntled veteran Jae Crowder might return to the team. Crowder has been away from the organization as Phoenix seeks a willing trade partner for the 32-year-old’s services. However, per Windhorst, Crowder’s status remains unchanged, and the Suns will continue to rely on fellow veterans Torrey Craig and Dario Saric to help fill the void.
