Suns SG Devin Booker OUT for Thursday's Game 6 vs. Pelicans
Paul Connor
Overview
With a chance to send the New Orleans Pelicans packing, the Phoenix Suns will once again be without their All-Star shooting guard.
According to NBA.com’s injury report, Devin Booker has officially been ruled out for Thursday’s Game 6 in New Orleans as he continues to recover from a right hamstring strain.
The 25-year-old suffered the injury in Game 2 and was initially given a 2-3 week timetable. However, it was reported Wednesday by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Booker could indeed return as soon as Game 6. Instead, with Phoenix holding a 3-2 series lead, the team will err on the side of caution, allowing the 25-year-old to receive an extra day’s rest in the event of a potential win-or-go-home situation on Saturday.
In Booker’s absence, forward Mikal Bridges had his best performance of the series in Tuesday’s 112-97 Game 5 victory, scoring 31 points while adding five rebounds and four blocks. At $6,700 on FanDuel, Bridges should once again be a solid source of all-around production, rendering him a strong play in Thursday DFS contests.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.