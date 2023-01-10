According to NBA.com’s official injury report, Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul has been ruled out for Tuesday’s matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

This will be Paul’s second straight game on the sideline as he continues to deal with soreness in his right hip.

The 37-year-old, listed as day-to-day, suffered the injury in Friday’s 104-96 loss to the Miami Heat, lasting just 12 minutes.

“I just saw him laboring for a second, and when he wouldn’t look at me, I knew something was up, and then when he finally did look at me, he needed a sub, and so I didn’t have to put two in two together. I knew something was up,” said Suns head coach Monty Williams postgame.

It’s been a frustrating season for Paul, who previously missed 14 games due to a heel injury. Phoenix has also struggled collectively, entering Tuesday losers of six straight contests and sitting a game below .500 (20-21).

Duane Washington Jr. went off for 25 points in Paul’s absence Sunday and is worth a look as a low-cost DFS option (current FanDuel price of $4,700).

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Suns as +11.5 underdogs on the spread and +460 on the moneyline.