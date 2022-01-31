Take the Grizzlies at -3.5 in Philly: Buy, Buy, Buy

Buy, Buy, Buy: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Memphis Grizzlies (35-17) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (30-19)

Date: 01/31/2022

Time: 07:00 PM

Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Memphis Grizzlies (-172) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (+144)

Spread: Memphis Grizzlies (-3.5) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (+3.5)

Game Total: 218.0

All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers News and Notes

Two of the NBA’s hottest teams go head-to-head in Philly tonight as the 76ers host the Memphis Grizzlies.

Memphis, sitting third in the Western Conference, come into this one as winners of three straight and seven of their past ten. Recently named All-Star starter Ja Morant has been on a tear for the Grizz, scoring 30 or more points in six consecutive games.

The 76ers have won four in a row and currently sit third in the Eastern Conference. Unfortunately, they will be without the services of superstar center Joel Embiid , who has been ruled out for rest purposes. The decision robs fans of a superstar showdown as Embiid has gone off for 30 or more points in 17 of his past 21 games.

Philadelphia is an entirely different team without its league MVP candidate in the lineup. In the 11 games Embiid has missed, the 76ers are 3-8, compared to 27-11 when he’s active. This is why Ben Stevens, host of The Morning After, loves the Grizzlies tonight as -3.5 point favorites in his Buy, Buy, Buy segment.

As Ben points out, Memphis is tops in the NBA this season against the number, posting a 34-18-0 record – good for a 65.4 cover percentage. This includes successful covers in each of its past three victories – all of which the Grizz were favored.

Those numbers, coinciding with the Sixers resting their best player, make Memphis a tough fade tonight in betting circles.

“They have been fantastic not only winning basketball games but covering the number as well,” Stevens said.

We like Ben’s logic and recommend taking the Grizzlies at -3.5 on the spread.

All NBA game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid