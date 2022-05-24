Teams Demand 1st-Rd Pick to Take Lakers' Russell Westbrook

The Athletic’s Jovan Buha reports that NBA teams are demanding a first-round pick be included in any deal involving Russell Westbrook.

Teams have been demanding the inclusion of at least one first-round pick to take on Russell Westbrook’s expiring contract. But as of now, the Lakers have no intention of using a first-rounder to facilitate a Westbrook trade. Sources tell @jovanbuha: https://t.co/7GiMR86SW6 pic.twitter.com/fIlojZb2tm — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) May 24, 2022

Westbrook was disappointing in his first year with the Lakers and still has a $47 million player option for the 2022-23 season. Unless the Lakers opt to buy him out of his contract, it looks like he’ll remain with the team next season.

Westbrook played 78 games for the Lakers last season and was the team’s third-best scorer, averaging 18.5 points a game. He also led the team in assists with 7.1 a game and was third in rebounds with 7.4.

Los Angeles is still looking for a head coach, with Doc Rivers, Darvin Ham, Terry Stotts, and Kenny Atkinson being named in conversations.

The Lakers failed to make the playoffs with a 33-49 record, finishing 11th in the West.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Golden State Warriors are +100 against the Dallas Mavericks for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.