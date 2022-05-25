The Association Announces 2021-22 All-NBA Teams

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that the 2021-22 ALL-NBA teams have been decided.

2021-22 All-NBA teams: First: Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum Second: Joel Embiid, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, DeMar DeRozan Third: Karl-Anthony Towns, LeBron James, Chris Paul, Trae Young, Pascal Siakam — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 25, 2022

The first team includes Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic, Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker, and Boston Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum.

Antetokounmpo led all vote-getters and was the only unanimous selection. He’s the first player in the last 50 years to be an All-NBA first-team unanimous selection four straight times. Doncic is only the third player to have three first-team selections before turning 24. It’s the first time since 1954-55 that an All-NBA first team has only featured players under 27.

Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid led the second-team selection. Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and DeMar DeRozan rounded out the second team.

The third team featured Karl-Anthony Towns, LeBron James, Chris Paul, Trae Young, and Pascal Siakam. James’s 18th selection to an All-NBA team extends his record.

