The Lakers will likely be without LeBron James on Saturday

LeBron James is doubtful to play Saturday for the Lakers, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports. James is dealing with a knee injury and may not be able to lineup versus the Lakers on Saturday night. Assuming James cannot play, this will be the sixth straight game he has missed due to knee soreness. Kent Bazemore, Stanley Johnson, and Talen Horton-Tucker could get additional minutes with James’ absence.

James may be 37 years of age, but he is still considered one of the better players in the NBA. James is averaging 29.1 PPG, 7.7 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.6 STL, and 1.1 BLK in 36 games this season. With or without James, the Lakers have struggled and currently sit in ninth place in the Western Conference with a 25-28 record.

