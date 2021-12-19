The NBA postpones Sunday’s Cavaliers vs. Hawks game due to COVID-19

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Cavaliers vs. Hawks game has been postponed due to COVID-19.

Cleveland's shortage of players precipitated the postponement, sources said. https://t.co/OtfKAwSpEV — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 19, 2021

Earlier in the day, Wojnarowski had reported that Trae Young had entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Shortly after the Young news broke, five Cavaliers players, including center Jarrett Allen, tested positive for COVID-19. Cleveland already had Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro on the COVID-19 list. This is the third game to be postponed by the NBA this season. The previous two postponements came last week, the Bulls vs. Raptors and Bulls vs. Pistons. The Cavaliers’ lack of players was cited as the reason for the postponement.

Young leads the Hawks in scoring, averaging 27.3 points, 9.3 assists, and four rebounds.

Meanwhile, Allen was playing towards an All-star spot, averaging 16.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks, and Mobley was making a case for Rookie of the Year.

When this game gets rescheduled, be sure to check out all the odds for it over at FanDuel Sportsbook.