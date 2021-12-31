The NBA postpones Thursday’s game between the Warriors and Nuggets

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that Thursday’s game between the Nuggets and Warriors has been postponed.

Denver is dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 amongst its entire organization. Coach Michael Malone and players Jeff Green, Zeke Nnaji, Nah’Shon Hyland entered health and safety protocols Thursday. The Nuggets are also dealing with injuries to Monte Morris, Aaron Gordon, Austin Rivers, and Vlatko Cancar. With COVID-19 protocols and injuries combined, Denver cannot reach the required eight players to play against Golden State.

The Warriors’ Draymond Green took to Twitter to express his dissatisfaction, posting, “How do you continue to cancel games when you’ve implemented rules to prevent this from happening? Is that not a competitive advantage for other teams? The guys we didn’t have due to the protocol list played no role in Tuesday’s loss? Pick a side but don’t straddle the fence.”

Golden State lost 89-86 to Denver on Tuesday.

The Nuggets are in fifth place in the Western Conference and are scheduled to play their next game against the Rockets on January 1. Meanwhile, the Warriors are first in the West and play their next game against the Jazz on Saturday.

