Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort could miss some time after suffering a concussion in practice on Sunday. According to Joe Mussatto, Thunder beat writer for the Oklahoman, Dort was placed in the league’s concussion protocol.
Per Thunder: Lu Dort suffered a concussion in practice yesterday and has been placed in concussion protocol
The Thunder starter will likely miss a chunk of the preseason, if not all, as the team will probably want to make sure he is in the lineup for their season opener on October 19th.
The 23-year-old Canadian is coming off a breakout season last year for OKC. Dort put up career highs in minutes (32:39), points (17.2), rebounds (4.2), and field goals made (5.7). He could improve on last season’s numbers as Dort should get plenty of run on a rebuilding Oklahoma squad.
OKC opens up their season later this month when they head to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves and their prized offseason acquisition, Rudy Gobert.
The Thunder continue their preseason tonight when they hit Denver for a meeting with the Nuggets. FanDuel Sportsbook has OKC as +9.5-point road dogs and +320 on the moneyline.
