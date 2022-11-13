Thunder Guard Tre Mann Leaves vs. Knicks, Won't Return
Grant White
The Oklahoma City Thunder will have to close out their contest against the New York Knicks without Tre Mann. The reserve guard was injured in Sunday’s matinee at Madison Square Garden and won’t return.
Mann played just three minutes before exiting with a back injury, recording three points on 1-for-3 shooting. The second-year pro has appeared in 12 games for the Thunder this season, starting four and averaging 11.8 points per game in 25.8 minutes.
His absence means there will be minutes to fill in Oklahoma City’s backcourt. Josh Giddey started as the shooting guard and played 17 minutes in the first half. Giddey could see increased usage, although the team could also turn to Jalen Williams, who is playing more than 20 minutes per game in his rookie season.
The Thunder started the second half with a six-point lead and continued to lead the Knicks in the second half. Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the game.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.