Thunder Guard Tre Mann Leaves vs. Knicks, Won't Return

The Oklahoma City Thunder will have to close out their contest against the New York Knicks without Tre Mann. The reserve guard was injured in Sunday’s matinee at Madison Square Garden and won’t return.

Tre Mann will not return (back soreness). Mann had 3 points in 3 minutes. — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) November 13, 2022

Mann played just three minutes before exiting with a back injury, recording three points on 1-for-3 shooting. The second-year pro has appeared in 12 games for the Thunder this season, starting four and averaging 11.8 points per game in 25.8 minutes.

His absence means there will be minutes to fill in Oklahoma City’s backcourt. Josh Giddey started as the shooting guard and played 17 minutes in the first half. Giddey could see increased usage, although the team could also turn to Jalen Williams, who is playing more than 20 minutes per game in his rookie season.

The Thunder started the second half with a six-point lead and continued to lead the Knicks in the second half. Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the game.