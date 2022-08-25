Thunder Rookie Chet Holmgren Out for Season with Foot Injury
Doug Ziefel
Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren will miss the entire 2022-2023 NBA season with a Lisfranc injury to his right foot. This is a significant loss to the Thunder as Holmgren was set to make an impact after being drafted second overall this past June. The injury happened while Holmgren was defending LeBron James at a Pro-Am game this past Saturday.
Oklahoma City Thunder Betting Odds
Before the injury, Holmgren was the betting favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award after a stellar performance in the NBA Summer League. However, with his injury knocking him out for his entire rookie season, Paolo Banchero is now the favorite with +200 odds on Fanduel Sportsbook. While Banchero is the new favorite, Holmgren’s injury opens a window and creates value for other rookies like Jaden Ivey, Jabari Smith, and Keegan Murray.
