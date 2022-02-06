Timberwolves’ D’Angelo Russell Will Play Sunday vs. Pistons

Minnesota Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell (shin) will play on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons, per Alan Horton.

After missing the last 4 games with a left shin contusion, Chris Finch says D’Angelo Russell will play today vs. Pistons. No minutes restriction. — Alan Horton (@WolvesRadio) February 6, 2022

Horton also mentioned that there will be no minutes restriction for Russell in the outing as he is returning from a left shin contusion that kept him out of four games. Currently sitting in seventh place in the Western Conference, it’s good timing for the team’s third-leading scorer and assists leader to return to the action. This will likely see either guard Patrick Beverley or forward Jaden McDaniels head to the bench as Russell will replace them back in the starting lineup.

Russell has averaged 18.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 6.9 assists in 38 starts this season.

Detroit Pistons vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Odds

The Minnesota Timberwolves are currently 11.5-point favorites against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday with the total set at 231, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.