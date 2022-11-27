Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels Won't Suit Up vs. Warriors
Grant White
The Minnesota Timberwolves will have to get past the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors without their starting small forward. Jaden McDaniels has been ruled out of Sunday’s Western Conference battle due to illness.
Jon Krawczynski surmises that Austin Rivers should see an increase in minutes against the Warriors; however, Kyle Anderson could be in line for his third start of the season.
Jaden McDaniels (illness) is a gametime decision, but sounds like trending toward not playing, per Finch. Would mean more minutes for Austin Rivers
McDaniels has been a staple in the Timberwolves’ starting lineup this season. The 22-year-old has started all 19 games for Minnesota, averaging 11.4 points and 3.5 rebounds in nearly 30 minutes of court time. As such, McDaniels ranks third on the team in Win Shares while compiling the fifth-best Value Over Replacement Player, as calculated by Basketball Reference.
The Timberwolves are coming off a 110-108 loss to the Charlotte Hornets, snapping their five-game winning streak. The odds are against them against the Warriors, as the T-Wolves enter the contest as +1.5 underdogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.
