Today’s Best NBA Prop Bets: Back Anthony And Towns On Flyers From The Perimeter

Hottest NBA Player Prop Bets for Thursday, January 27

There are just two games on a modest NBA slate this Thursday, but we still have a pair of player props you should consider targeting amongst the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Carmelo Anthony To Make 4+ Threes (+680)

Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony is one of the best pure shooters the NBA has ever seen, and he is showing why with the Lakers this season. Anthony is currently second on the roster in three-point percentage and also takes the second-most triples on the team. He can get hot in any game and has proven so, with 13 of his 45 outings this season coming with four or more three-pointers made. That would leave you with a breakeven price of +246, and with a price of +680 being offered at the FanDuel Sportsbook, it’s amazing value to be backing Anthony in this spot. Take the future Hall of Famer to get hot and make four or more three-pointers on Thursday night against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Karl-Anthony Towns To Make 3+ Threes (+215)

I actually backed this pick on Tuesday and will be looking to do it once again on Thursday night after Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns connected on three triples his last time out. Throughout his career, the center has proven that he is one of the league’s best big men at shooting from the perimeter with a 39.6 career three-point percentage. Towns has gone over this total 18 times in 40 games this season and has shown that he’ll always get his triples up each night. The two-time All-Star has taken at least four three-point attempts in 35 of his 40 games this year, and that was all he needed when he went three-of-four from deep in Tuesday night’s win over the Portland Trail Blazers. They’re giving us the same exact price, which is some incredible value in this spot. Take Towns to hit three triples on Thursday night against the Golden State Warriors.

