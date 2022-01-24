Today’s Best NBA Prop Bets: Back Holiday, Fade Dort From Deep On Monday

Hottest NBA Player Prop Bets for Monday, January 24

The NBA kicks off the week with a quiet four-game slate, but we still have a pair of player props you should consider targeting amongst the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Check out the prop projections given to you at SportsGrid for more prop bet possibilities in addition to this pair of players we believe should come out on top tonight.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Justin Holiday Over 2.5 Made Threes (-132)

We don’t often like laying prices like this, but Indiana Pacers guard Justin Holiday is currently in a highly-inflated role with the team due to a plethora of injuries. Over his past 12 games, Holiday has averaged 8.1 three-point attempts, a considerable step up from his previous average of 6.6 in the first 35 games of the season. He’s also reached the over at this number in five of his past six games. Indiana will take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night, and with the Pelicans ranking 22nd in three-pointers allowed per game, he’s got a good shot to do so again in this spot. Take Holiday to go over on 2.5 made threes in this one.

Luguentz Dort Under 2.5 Made Threes (-140)

It’s another steep price, but value will be taken wherever we can find it with a light slate for Monday. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort has fallen under this total in nine of his previous 13 games and is 26-16 to the under at this number in 42 games this season. His season average of 2.4 made threes per game may be slightly alarming, but much of that is affected by the fact that Dort has only played one game this season without knocking down a triple. The price isn’t preferable, but the infrequency of reaching the total recently and throughout the season makes this a worthy play. Take Dort to stay below this threshold on Monday night against the Chicago Bulls.

All NBA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.