Today’s Best NBA Prop Bets: Beal & Russell Will Make It Rain From Deep On Wednesday

Hottest NBA Player Prop Bets for Wednesday, January 19

A jam-packed 13-game slate is ready to tip off in the NBA on Wednesday night, and we have a pair of player props you should consider targeting amongst the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Bradley Beal To Make 2+ Threes (-148)

This is one of the steepest prices we have looked to play this season, but Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal has been nearly automatic to this number over a recent stretch. At just 29.8 percent from beyond the arc, Beal has not been himself, but his past 11 games seem to point towards some shifting towards his usual efficiency. The All-Star is connecting on 37.9 percent of his triples in that span and has also hit at least two threes in nine of those 11 outings. That converts to 82 percent of the time, and with a price of -148 to get it done on Wednesday night against the Brooklyn Nets, we would need him to do so just 59.7 percent of the time to break even. Beal looks to be getting back some form which makes him worth backing at this price.

D’Angelo Russell To Make 4+ Threes (+164)

In his seventh NBA season, Minnesota Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell is attempting the second-most three-pointers of his career. That increase in volume means Russell has connected on at least four triples in 16 of 34 games this season. It gives us some serious value on this attractive plus-money price since we know the guard will have ample opportunity to get there. He has reached this threshold in five of his past six games and attempted at least eight three-pointers in four of his previous five. His recent shooting form and season-long game logs support this play against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.

