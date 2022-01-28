Today’s Best NBA Prop Bets: Fade Powell & Cunningham In Friday’s Perimeter Plays

Hottest NBA Player Prop Bets for Friday, January 28

We have 11 games on a packed NBA slate to kick off the weekend, and we have a pair of player props from beyond the arc you should consider targeting amongst the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Norman Powell Under 2.5 Made Threes (-132)

Portland Trail Blazers guard Norman Powell has been a key contributor for the team throughout some lengthy absences to star players, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. But his three-point total for Friday night against the Houston Rockets feels a bit lofty for us based on his season outputs. Powell has cleared this total just 13 times in 36 games this season and only three times in his past nine games. He’s a strong contributor for a Portland team that has been depleted for long stretches this season, but this total doesn’t align with his capability. Take Powell to stay below his triples total for Friday night.

Cade Cunningham Under 1.5 Made Threes (+158)

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham has had a solid start to his NBA career as he is averaging 16.2 points in his rookie campaign. But of course, like any NBA rookie, that has not come without its share of struggles. Cunningham is a player that is more than capable of scoring at all three levels, but he seems to still be adjusting a bit to scoring from the perimeter. After shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc in his lone collegiate season, the rookie is shooting just 33.5 percent this year, which has led to plenty of unders at this number. He has fallen short of this total 18 times in 38 games this year, and with a price of +158, there’s some value to be had in this spot. Take Cunningham to stay under this number against the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

