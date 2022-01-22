Today’s Best NBA Prop Bets: Long Shots On Okoro and Portis Make Up Saturday’s Perimeter Plays

Hottest NBA Player Prop Bets for Saturday, January 22

A quiet Saturday in the NBA with just three games on the slate, but we still have a pair of player props you should consider targeting amongst the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Isaac Okoro Under 0.5 Made Threes (+200)

This line makes very little sense from a value perspective. While it’s certainly no fun betting a player not to make a three-pointer across an entire game, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaac Okoro has knocked down a triple in just 16 of his 31 games this season. That’s barely over half the time, which means we should see a price on this more like +100 rather than the listed +200. Add in that Okoro has not made a three in four of his past five, with four of those games also involving two or fewer attempts from beyond the arc, and it makes this price one of the most puzzling ones we have faced all season. Take Okoro to go under this total on Saturday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Bobby Portis To Make 4+ Threes (+880)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis has recently developed into a pleasantly unexpected perimeter presence for the team over the last two seasons, averaging 44.3 percent from the perimeter in 105 games with the Bucks since the start of last season. He also holds the capability to explode from beyond the arc as he has six games this season with four or more made three-pointers. Doing so on six different occasions across 39 games this season gives us an expected probability of 15.4 percent, which would lead us to a price of +554. Paying +880 on something that likely won’t happen but is undoubtedly within Portis’s ceiling seems like a great value. Add in that he has hit this total in three of his last 13, and you can realize why we see value on this flyer price of +880. If the sharpshooter can avoid foul trouble, then we’ve got a chance at a big payout. Take Portis to find his way to this number on Saturday night against the Sacramento Kings.

