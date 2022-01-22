watch
LISTEN
CIN
1/22 4:30 pm EDT
TEN
SF
1/22 8:15 pm EDT
GB
LAR
1/23 3:00 pm EDT
TB
BUF
1/23 6:30 pm EDT
KC

Today’s Best NBA Prop Bets: Long Shots On Okoro and Portis Make Up Saturday’s Perimeter Plays