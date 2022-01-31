Today’s Best NBA Prop Bets: Look For Trent To Shine and Haliburton To Struggle

Hottest NBA Player Prop Bets for Monday, January 31

Another week in the NBA will kick off on Monday with eight games on the slate, and we have a pair of player props from beyond the arc you should consider targeting amongst the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Gary Trent Jr. Over 17.5 Points (-122)

Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. has been phenomenal over the past few games as he has exploded in his scoring output. Trent has notched 30 or more points in each of his past three outings, and a lot of that is due to a massive uptick in volume. In the first two games, it felt likely attributed to the absence of fellow teammate Fred VanVleet as Trent picked up most of the slack in the backcourt. But in VanVleet’s return against the Miami Heat on Saturday night, a triple-overtime game still saw Trent lead the team in field goal attempts as he poured in 33 points in the dramatic victory. It seems like they trust him with the uptick and in crunch time, which should help us get over this number. Take Trent to beat this total on Monday night against the Atlanta Hawks.

Tyrese Haliburton Under 2.5 Made Threes (-132)

We are looking to fade Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton on a lofty three-pointer total as he has fallen short far more often than not on the season. In 47 games this year, Haliburton has cleared this number just 15 times. This gives an expected price of -213, and with a price of -132, we are getting a bargain on him to fall short in this spot. Add in that the New York Knicks rank in the top half of the league in three-point percentage allowed while the Kings will be traveling cross-country here, and this spot feels solid to fade Haliburton from the perimeter. Take the guard to stay below this total on Monday night.

