Hottest NBA Player Prop Bets for Sunday, January 16

A quiet four-game slate will wrap up this weekend’s action on the hardwood, and we have a pair of player props you should consider targeting amongst the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Klay Thompson Over 16.5 Points (-118)

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is slowly working his way back into the team’s rotation in his return from a nearly three-year absence. The former All-Star is seeing right around 20 minutes per game and head coach Steve Kerr told media that Thompson is likely to see around four extra minutes added on to his restriction for Sunday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. As he gets more reps and back to game speed, we will see more of what Thompson was capable of in the past, and with a few extra minutes under his belt, this total gives us a chance to take advantage of the uptick. He beat this number in his return in just 19 minutes and did so on a mediocre 39 percent shooting in the win. Take the sharpshooter to beat this total in this spot.

Marvin Bagley Over 13.5 Points (-110)

To say that Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley has had an eventful start to the season would be an understatement. After broken down contract discussions led to him being pushed out of the rotation, Bagley is back in a big way and eclipsed 30 minutes of playing time in each of his last two games and with big man Richaun Holmes questionable to play with conditioning issues, he is likely to see a similar level of production. Bagley cleared this number on in each of those 30-minute starts so he is worth backing between the volume increase and efficiency. Take the forward to beat this number on Sunday against the Houston Rockets.

