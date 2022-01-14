Today’s Best NBA Prop Bets: Look Towards Murray & Bane To Flourish On Friday

Hottest NBA Player Prop Bets for Friday, January 14

The hardwood will be home to nine games on Friday night as we kick off the weekend, and we have a pair of player props you should consider targeting amongst the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Dejounte Murray Over 20.5 Points (-110)

San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray is one of the hottest players in the NBA right now, and he has been dominating this total. Murray is 6-2 to the over at 20.5 in his past eight games and is recently hitting a volume threshold that bodes well for his chances on Friday night. In 13 games this season where he has taken at least 20 field goal attempts, the guard is 11-2 to this over. He has put up 19 shots or more in six of his previous seven outings and continues to dominate. The Most Improved Player candidate will only see more volume as games become more meaningful. Take Murray to beat this total on Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Desmond Bane Over 18.5 Points (-110)

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane has been one of the league’s biggest breakout stars this season, and he will continue to do so as his role is only growing. Bane is averaging 16.5 field goal attempts per game in his past 13 outings, a considerable step up from just 13.3 shots over his first 31 contests. He has topped this number in seven of his previous ten games, and with Dillon Brooks now out for a few weeks with an ankle sprain, it opens the door for Bane to get even more usage. The second-year guard has proven he is ready for the volume, and backing him now feels like a perfect time to do so. Take Desmond Bane to beat this number against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

