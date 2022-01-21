Today’s Best NBA Prop Bets: Take Advantage Of Lofty Perimeter Totals For Dort & Young

Hottest NBA Player Prop Bets for Friday, January 21

A bustling night of 11 NBA games kicks off the weekend on the hardwood, and we have a pair of player props you should consider targeting amongst the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Luguentz Dort Under 2.5 Made Threes (+114)

After entering the league primarily as a defensive stopper, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort has shown off an improved offensive package over the past two seasons. The third-year player has more than doubled his points per game output from his rookie campaign. He still remains an average three-point shooter, and Friday night’s total of 2.5 made threes isn’t making too much sense when you look into how he’s producing from beyond the arc this year. Dort has beaten this total just three times in his past 12, and in 40 games this season, he has crossed this threshold in only 16 of them. The total doesn’t seem too out of line until you look at some plus-money on an under at +114. Add those trends along with it, and it holds far too much value to pass up. Take Luguentz Dort to stay below this total on Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets.

Trae Young Under 3.5 Made Threes (-128)

We’ve got another fade for Friday night as Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has a made-threes total that’s a bit too high after dissecting both his season-long and career-long game logs. Young is one of the NBA’s most prolific shooters, which makes it a tad surprising how infrequently he reaches this total. He has knocked down four or more three-pointers in just 13 of his 40 starts this season, and across his career, he has done it 68 times in 244 games. That’s good for 27.9 percent of the time, which means Young goes under this number in 72.1 percent of his games, leaving us with a breakeven price of -258. With FanDuel Sportsbook offering you -128 on this number, this is a bet that’s certainly worth your while in Friday night’s action. Take Trae Young to stay under this number against the Miami Heat.

