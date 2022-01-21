Today’s NBA Best Bet: Back The Grizzlies On The Road In Denver

Best NBA Bet for Friday, January 21

With just three games on the schedule for Thursday, we took the night off after being unable to find any value given the lack of variety on the card. We have 11 games on the schedule on Friday, providing us with a better chance to identify plays with a higher expected value. I’ve got my sights set on an underdog so let’s head to the Mile High City, where the Nuggets will host the Grizzlies.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Grizzlies +138 | Nuggets -164

Spread: Grizzlies +3.5 (-110) | Nuggets -3.5 (-110)

Total: Over 224.5 (-112) | Under 224.5 (-108)

NBA Championship Odds: Grizzlies +3000 | Nuggets +3200

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets, News, Analysis, and Picks

This is an excellent spot to back the Grizzlies off a rare loss. On Wednesday, Memphis lost to the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks 126-114 on the road. The loss marked just the second in the past ten games for Memphis. It’s worth noting that the Grizz ranks third in the league against the spread (ATS) with a 30-17 record. Off a loss, Memphis is 9-6 ATS and 10-5 ATS as a road underdog. The Grizzlies are also 5-1-1 ATS in the past seven meetings against the Nuggets.

I think Memphis is a live underdog in this contest given its strengths in the backcourt, with Ja Morant leading the way. Thanks to Steven Adams at the center position, Memphis is also an above-average team (No. 12) defensively inside the paint.

If you’re trying to identify the profile of an underdog team to wager on, you’d be wise to identify those that can rebound the basketball. This is also a strength of the Grizzlies as they lead the league with 57.2 rebounds per game. On average, that’s two more rebounds per game than the Utah Jazz, who boast the best rebounder in the league in Rudy Gobert.

Memphis does a tremendous job in often turning those rebounds into uncontested shots at the other end. The Grizzlies lead the league with 16.7 fastbreak points per game. While the Grizzlies aren’t the best team in the league by any stretch, you’re likely to get a reasonable effort out of them more often than not.

With Memphis being a bit undervalued in this spot, I recommend taking the points with the road underdogs.

Pick: Grizzlies +3.5 (-110)

