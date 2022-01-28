Today’s NBA Best Bet: Back The Pacers To Bounce Back On The Road In Oklahoma City

Best NBA Bet for Friday, January 28

After missing the mark on some of our player props, we finally got home on Stephen Curry going under his assists prop on Thursday night. We’ll try to keep it going on Friday as we have a chance for a third straight win heading into the weekend.

Our best bet takes us to Oklahoma City, where the Thunder will host the Indiana Pacers.

Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Pacers -116 | Thunder -102

Spread: Pacers -1 (-110) | Thunder +1 (-110)

Total: Over 219 (-112) | Under 219 (-108)

NBA Championship Odds: Pacers +50000| Thunder +50000

Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, News, Analysis, and Picks

The Pacers are available anywhere from a one-point favorite to a 1.5-point underdog if you shop around in the market. Indiana is dealing with some injuries as T.J. Warren, Malcolm Brogdon, Myles Turner, and T.J. McConnell are all ruled out. The Pacers also aren’t in the best form with just three wins in their past ten games. However, the Thunder have just one win in their past ten contests.

Indiana is coming off a game where it allowed 158 points to the Charlotte Hornets. Offensively, we know that Indiana’s the better team in terms of efficiency. The Pacers are ranked 17th with 107.1 points per 100 possessions, while the Thunder are last in this metric with 99.4 points per 100 possessions. Furthermore, over their past three games, that number’s even lower at 95.9.

You’d have to think the Pacers are probably no worse than 52% to win this game even with Indiana banged up. But given the blowout loss in their previous game, we stand a decent chance to see a bit more effort out of the Pacers on the road.

The head-to-head meetings also favor the Pacers as they’ve won four straight in the series, and they’ve won seven of the past ten games in this matchup. At worst, I see this game as a coin flip, so I’d bypass the point spread and look to play the Pacers on the money line for a half-unit.

Pick: Pacers ML -116 (0.5 unit)

