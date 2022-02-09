Today’s NBA Best Bet: Target The Over In Jazz vs. Warriors

Best NBA Bet for Wednesday, February 9

Our NBA system play was an excellent winner for us yesterday as we cashed the over in the Suns-76ers game, with Phoenix playing its third game in four nights. Our handicap centered on the point that the Suns could be somewhat drained, thus leading to more scoring in the game. While it certainly feels good to put the work in and see things pay off, we’ll quickly turn the page and try to extend our winning streak to four games on Wednesday night.

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Warriors +110 | Jazz -130

Spread: Warriors +2 (-110) | Jazz -2 (-110)

Total: Over 224.5 (-110) | Under 224.5 (-110)

NBA Championship Odds: Warriors +460 | Jazz +1,300

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz, News, Analysis, and Picks

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Utah Jazz for the third time this season and the second time in roughly two-and-half weeks. The previous meeting resulted in a 94-92 Warriors victory, but I think we could see a bit more scoring this time around. For one, the Jazz will be without the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in Rudy Gobert.

As for the Warriors, they’re still missing their own defensive stalworth in Draymond Green as he remains sidelined with a calf injury. Thus, with the two defensive stars ruled out, I think we could see both teams put up some points. After all, Golden State (14.6) and Utah (14.5) rank first and second in three-point field goals per game.

Golden State’s been on quite an offensive run as it’s scored at least 110 points in seven straight games and at least 120 points in five games during that stretch. As for Utah, they’ve scored at least 106 points in five consecutive games. Although the total has gone under in Utah’s past three games, I like the idea of going against the trend in this spot.

I went back and looked at Utah’s game log and found there have been three instances where their total went under in three straight games. In two out of the three occasions, the total went over in the fourth game. While I’d admit that the sample size isn’t the largest, I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention that the total in this matchup has gone over in four straight meetings in Utah and eight of the past nine meetings overall.

This total opened as low as 221, but it’s already been bet up as high 224.5. As a result, I don’t mind paying a bit of juice at -122 and playing the over at 223.5.

Pick: ALT Total Over 223.5 (-122)

