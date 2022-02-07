Today’s NBA Best Bet: Target The Over In This Suns’ Player Prop

Best NBA Bet for Monday, February 7

On Sunday, we got a comfortable win as the Celtics annihilated the Orlando Magic on the road, 116-83. Our analysis was spot on, with the Celtics perhaps finally hitting their stride as they extended their winning streak to five games. As we turn the page to Monday, there are just five games on the schedule for NBA bettors. However, the lack of action does allow us to dabble in the props market, which is where we’ll find our best bet for Monday night.

Let’s head to the Windy City, where the Bulls will host the Phoenix Suns.

Phoenix Suns vs. Chicago Bulls, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Suns -320 | Bulls +260

Spread: Suns -7.5 (-114) | Bulls +7.5 (-106)

Total: Over 227.5 (-110) | Under 227.5 (-110)

NBA Championship Odds: Suns +500 | Bulls +2700

Phoenix Suns vs. Chicago Bulls, News, Analysis, and Picks

The Phoenix Suns got back in the win column on Thursday after the Hawks snapped their 11-game winning streak. Phoenix is now 42-10 on the campaign, and it boasts the best record in the league by 2.5 games over the Warriors. Tonight, the Suns will play the third leg of a four-game road trip when they take on a Chicago Bulls team with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference at 33-20. Yet, as good as Chicago’s been this season, it’s struggled a bit of late with just five wins in its past ten games. That’s something sharp bettors are looking to take advantage of as they’ve bet the Suns up from 5.5 points to a 7.5-point favorite.

However, if you missed the line move, you can still find value in the props market by making a correlated play with one of the Suns’ players. That’s exactly how I’m looking to approach this matchup, and the player I’ve identified is Jae Crowder.

Crowder’s points+rebounds+assists prop is set at 13.5, and that number seems a bit low to me. For one, his prop comes in below his season average of 9.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. He’s also eclipsed his prop number in each of his past two games. But there’s another critical part to this handicap that falls a bit under the radar. Crowder played his college basketball at Marquette University, roughly 80 miles from Chicago. Thus, it should be a bit of a homecoming for Crowder as he’s well familiar with the area after playing in those Big East rivalry games against DePaul University.

I went back and looked at Crowder’s game log, and he’s recorded over 13.5 combined points, rebounds, and assists in five straight games against the Bulls. I think that trend continues on Monday night.

Take the over in his combo prop of 13.5 at -125 odds.

Pick: Jae Crowder over 13.5 points+rebounds+assists (-125)

