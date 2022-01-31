Today’s NBA Best Bet: Target This Raptor’s Points Prop On Monday Night

Best NBA Bet for Monday, January 31

Our three-game winning streak ended as the Hornets failed to even reach the 100-point mark in Sunday’s matinee game against the Clippers. We’ll try to get back to our winning ways on Monday with eight games on the NBA card. However, there’s not much value to be had in either side or the total. As a result, we’ll expand our options and explore what’s available in the props market.

Let’s head to Atlanta, where the Hawks will host the Toronto Raptors.

Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Raptors -120 | Hawks +102

Spread: Raptors -1.5 (-110) | Hawks +1.5 (-110)

Total: Over 215.5 (-110) | Under 215.5 (-110)

NBA Championship Odds: Raptors +13000 | Hawks +7000

Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks, News, Analysis, and Picks

If the NBA season ended today, the Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks would be in the playoff play-in tournament. The reality is that neither team is likely to climb into one of the top six spots in the Eastern Conference. You know the competition in the conference is at a high level when the Nets are currently the sixth seed at 29-20. And although the Raptors and Hawks might be slightly off the pace in terms of quality, they still have to fend off teams like the Wizards and Knicks, who are just a few games behind them and in the hunt. Thus, Monday’s matchup is a big game for both sides as each team will need to count on their star players to guide them to victory.

One player to keep an eye on in this matchup is Raptors forward Pascal Siakam. Siakam ranks second on the team in scoring with 21 points per game, but he’s been performing at a high level since getting some games under his belt after missing some action at the start of the season. In eight of Siakam’s past 11 games, he’s finished with at least 21 points. That’s important to note because Siakam’s points prop is set at 20.5 for this game.

The Raptors have a slightly higher point differential than the Hawks. They should relish the opportunity to face a Hawks team that ranks 27th in defensive efficiency as they’re allowing 110.7 points per 100 possessions.

I’d expect Siakam to play an even more prominent role offensively for the Raptors heading into the second half of the season. He already leads the team with a 19.31 player efficiency rating. In his previous meeting against the Hawks, Siakam dropped 30 points, and he’s scored at least 21 points in three of the past five meetings in this spot.

Given the form that the New Mexico product is currently in, I think it’s clear that there’s more upside than downside to his game at the moment. As a result, I’d recommend risking a half-unit and playing his points prop over the total of 20.5.

Pick: Half-unit on Siakam’s points total over 20.5 (-108)

All NBA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.