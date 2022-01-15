Today’s NBA Best Bet: Target This Total On Saturday Night

Best NBA Bet for Saturday, January 15

We picked up another win on Friday night by cashing the under in the Mavericks-Grizzlies game. Hopefully, it’s a sign of things to come as it was our second victory in as many games. Since we’re on a decent run with totals, we might as well keep things going with another total for Saturday. Let’s head to Magic City, where the Heat will host the Philadelphia 76ers.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: 76ers +124 | Heat -146

Spread: 76ers +3 (-114) | Heat -3 (-106)

Total: Over 211.5 (-110) | Under 211.5 (-110)

NBA Championship Odds: 76ers +2200 | Heat +1500

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat, News, Analysis, and Picks

The 76ers are playing some of their best basketball at the moment as they’ve won eight of their past ten games heading into tonight’s contest. Philadelphia got off to an excellent start at 8-2 but then lost 14 of its next 22 games. The good news for 76ers fans is the team’s never been below .500 at any point this season. And at 24-17, they’re now just two games behind the Nets for first place in the Atlantic Division.

Another team enjoying some success of late is the Southeast Division-leading Miami Heat. Miami’s put together a nice run of its own with a four-game winning streak and victories in eight of their past ten games.

I’ve been impressed with this Miami offense that added veteran point guard Kyle Lowry in the offseason. At 35 years of age, Lowry can still get it done as he’s surrounded by plenty of offensive weapons in South Beach. Given Miami’s plethora of perimeter shooters, Lowry can play the role of a facilitator in getting those around him the ball. His 8.3 assists this season is the second-highest mark in his 16-year career.

Miami’s been able to improve its efficiency with Lowry running the show. In the previous season, the Heat ranked 23rd in offensive efficiency (107.3 points per 100 possessions), but with Lowry, they’re up to third in the league (109.7 points per 100 possessions). Their improvement on offense has led to more high-scoring games for Miami. The over’s cashed in 26 of Miami’s 42 games this season (61.9%) which is the best mark in the NBA at the moment.

Here are some trends to keep in mind for this game:

The total is on a 5-0 run to the over in Miami’s past five games as a favorite.

The total is 8-2 to the over in Miami’s past ten games.

In the past five head-to-head meetings with Miami at home, the total is 4-1 to the over.

This total’s been on the move since opening at 208. However, even at the current number of 211.5, I think it’s still worth a play for a half-unit.

Pick: Half-unit on the over 211.5 (-110)

