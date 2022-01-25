Today’s NBA Best Bet: Value On The Hornets In Toronto

Best NBA Bet for Tuesday, January 25

Despite having some decent closing line value on Monday, we just missed cashing the under in the Jazz-Suns game. We’ll now turn our attention to Tuesday’s NBA slate that features nine games on the schedule. Let’s head up north across the border to Toronto, where the Raptors will host the Charlotte Hornets.

Charlotte Hornets vs Toronto Raptors, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Hornets +134 | Raptors -158

Spread: Hornets +3.5 (-110) | Raptors -3.5 (-110)

Total: Over 222.5 (-110) | Under 222.5 (-110)

NBA Championship Odds: Hornets +12000 | Raptors +13000

Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors, News, Analysis, and Picks

I’m surprised we’re getting this many points with the Charlotte Hornets, who are coming off an embarrassing 22-point loss at home to the Atlanta Hawks. It was a bit of a blip for a Hornets team that’s been in good form of late with seven wins in their past ten games. Two of those wins were against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks at home, while another victory occurred on the road against the 76ers. Next up for the Hornets is a trip to Toronto to take on the Raptors. If we assess both teams from an efficiency perspective, the Hornets are ranked fifth in offense with 109 points per 100 possessions while the Raptors are ranked 14th (107 points per 100 possessions).

Charlotte’s been the better team on the season, as evidenced by their 26-21 record. However, I’d be remiss not to mention that the Raptors play in a more challenging division with the Nets, 76ers, and perhaps even the Celtics despite their disappointing campaign thus far. But if we compare the performance of the two teams against the spread, Charlotte has the edge, given that it owns the fourth-highest ATS mark in the league at 29-18 (61.7%). Toronto is five spots below at 23-20-1 (53.5%).

The Hornets are an excellent perimeter shooting team as they rank fourth with 14 three-pointers per game, while Toronto is 16th with 12 triples a night. Charlotte should benefit from Toronto being a below-average three-point shooting team because, defensively, it is allowing a league’s worst 14.2 three-pointers per game.

It’s hard not to expect a response from the Hornets in this spot. Charlotte is 5-0 ATS in its past five meetings against Toronto and 4-1 ATS on the road in the series. If that’s not enough, the Hornets are 5-0 ATS coming off a game where they allowed at least 100 points. Take the points with the road team for a bounceback performance.

Pick: Hornets +3.5 (-110)

All NBA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.