Tonight’s Hottest NBA Player Prop Bets: Back Booker on the boards and DeRozan to nail a triple

Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Tuesday, February 1

There are seven NBA games on the slate tonight, and we have two props for you to consider.

You’ll want to tune into the Magic vs. Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Nets vs. Suns at 10:00 p.m. ET.

If these wagers are not to your liking, you can independently consult with the Sportsgrid NBA Player Prop Projections Tool to find some alternative five-star bets.

As always, FanDuel Sportsbook is your friend regarding all of the latest NBA odds and lines. Please note that betting lines and game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Devin Booker – Over 5.5 Rebounds (+102) Devin Booker averages 5.5 rebounds a game, which is precisely the number we need him to go above. Through January, Booker brought down 6.1 boards a game and as many as 12 just three games ago against the Jazz. In his past ten games, he’s averaged 5.6 rebounds, but in his only game against the Nets this season, Booker only came up with one. Brooklyn is 15th in opponent rebounding, allowing 44.5 boards a game. They’re especially poor in their defensive zone, allowing 11.3 offensive rebounds per night. The Suns bang the boards with the best of them. Phoenix pulls 46.1 rebounds per game. The Suns are one of the more aggressive teams on offense, sitting third in field goal attempts with 89.5. The Nets aren’t too far off at 12th with 88.4 field goal attempts per game. There should be plenty of opportunities for rebounds with that much activity at the basket. Booker averages 5.5 rebounds at home, 5.7 rebounds in wins, and 6.6 rebounds on Tuesdays. Over his career, he’s averaged 3.9, but he’s having a career year on the glass this season. With the amount of offense in this game and Booker’s current season trends, we’re confident he’ll hit above the 5.5 mark tonight.

The projection tool agrees, estimating Booker will come up with 6.7 rebounds, giving the over a 21.4 percent edge and a five-star rating.

DeMar DeRozan – Over 0.5 Three-Pointers (+126) DeMar DeRozan is averaging 0.6 three-pointers per game this season. Over his career, DeRozan attempts 1.5 threes and hits 0.4 per game. However, this season, his attempts are up to 1.8 a night. DeRozan’s three-point shooting percentage is 34.6, up 6.1 percent from his career average of 28.5. DeRozan is having one of the best three-point shooting seasons of his career. The former Raptor’s point totals are the second-highest of his career as he’s averaging 26.4 points a game, falling just shy of his 77.3 career-high. In the Magic, DeRozan will be facing the worst team in the Eastern Conference tonight. Orlando allows 35.2 three-point attempts per game, which is 17th in the NBA. The Magic aren’t great at defending those attempts either. Orlando is 27th in opponent three-point shooting percentage at 36.4. The projection tool tells us DeRozan will pick up 0.6 three-pointers against the Magic. It gives a bet on the over a 14.6 percent edge and a five-star rating. We’re confident that betting the over on DeRozan is a safe wager against Orlando.