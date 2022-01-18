Tonight’s Hottest NBA Player Prop Bets: It’s all about Klay Thompson

Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Tuesday, January 18

There are only two NBA games on the slate tonight, but we still have two player props for you to put into action.

You’ll only need to watch one game for these props because they both involve Klay Thompson, so tune into the Pistons vs. Warriors at 10:00 p.m. ET.

If these wagers are not to your liking, you can independently consult with the Sportsgrid NBA Player Prop Projections Tool to find some alternative five-star bets. As always, FanDuel Sportsbook is your friend regarding all of the latest NBA odds and lines. Please note that betting lines and game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Klay Thompson – Over 2.5 Assists (152)

Klay Thompson has played four games since returning from surgery to repair a torn Achilles. Over those four games, Thompson is averaging 1.8 assists per game. Across his career, he only averages 2.3 assists per game, 2.4 assists at home, and 2.5 assists on Tuesdays.

The Warriors will most likely beat the lowly Pistons tonight as they are -15.5 on the spread over at FanDuel Sportsbook. Golden State leads the league with a +7.9 point differential, while the Pistons -9.8 is the worst in the NBA.

When his team wins, Thompson averages 2.3 assists. He’s averaging just over 20 minutes right now, which usually puts him within the range of 1.9 assists. The statistics tell us that Thompson will come close to 2.5 but won’t necessarily surpass it.

However, Detroit is 26th in opponents’ assists, allowing 25.3 per game. Draymond Green leads the Warriors in assists with 7.4 per game, but he will not be in the lineup tonight. Without Green, Thompson should have more opportunities to pick up some dimes.

The projection tool estimates Thompson will dish out 2.8 assists, giving the over a 17.4 percent edge and a five-star rating.

Klay Thompson – Under 15.5 Points (-114) Thompson has yet to find his shooting form since returning. He’s averaging 13.8 points per game, which is well below his career average of 19.5. His 35.7 three-point shooting percentage is also down from his career average of 41.9, and his 35.7 field goal shooting percentage is down from 45.9. Thompson might think to pass when he would typically shoot with his confidence shaken. In addition, the Warriors aren’t pushing his playing time. He sat for rest in Golden State’s game against the Bulls on Friday, and he’s hasn’t played over 23 minutes yet. Thompson’s first game back from injury was January 9 against the Cavaliers, and it’s the only game he’s gone over 15.5 points this season. Whether or not Thompson goes over 15.5 points will depend mainly on his three-point shooting. Despite the Pistons being one of the worst teams in the NBA, they’re fifth in limiting opponents’ three-point attempts. You also have to factor in the blowout possibility. While the Warriors certainly want Klay to get his legs under him, he could have an early night if they are up 30 in the second half. The projection tool tells us that Thompson will pick up 10.7 points against Detroit. It gives a bet on the under a 26.3 percent edge and a five-star rating.