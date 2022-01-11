Tonight’s Hottest NBA Player Prop Bets: LaVine and Zubac on the glass

Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Tuesday, January 11

There are six NBA games on the slate, and we have two player props that you could use tonight.

The two games you’ll need for these props are, Pistons vs. Bulls at 8:00 p.m. ET and Nuggets vs. Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET.

If these wagers are not to your liking, you can independently consult with the Sportsgrid NBA Player Prop Projections Tool to find some alternative five-star bets. As always, FanDuel Sportsbook is your friend regarding all of the latest NBA odds and lines. Please note that betting lines and game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Zach LaVine – Over 4.5 Rebounds (-104) Zach LaVine is having a season. He’s second on the Bulls in scoring, averaging 26.2 points, and he contributes 4.1 assists a night. However, the most important thing for our purposes is his rebounds. LaVine averages 4.9 boards a game, 4.5 of which come in the defensive end. However, he’s only pulled down 3.4 rebounds over his past five games. The good news is that the Bulls are facing one of the worst teams in the league. Detroit is second-last in the NBA with a 9-30 record. In addition, Detroit is one of the worst rebounding teams in the league. They’re 27th overall, pulling down a measly 42.9 boards a game, with 10.4 in the offensive end. The Pistons are also 25th in opponent rebounding, allowing other teams to average 46.6 rebounds against them a game. They’re straight up, just not very good. In the two games that the Bulls faced Detroit, LaVine averaged 5.5 rebounds. He had four against them on October 23 and seven on October 20.

The projection tool estimates LaVine will pull in 5.4 rebounds, giving the over a 14.9 percent edge and a five-star rating.

Ivica Zubac – Over 7.5 Rebounds (-110) Ivica Zubac leads the Clippers in rebounding, averaging 8.3 boards per game. He’s pulling down 2.8 of those off the offensive glass. Los Angeles’ next highest rebounder is Paul George, but he’s out due to injury, which could leave more rebounds in the defensive end for Zubac. The Clippers are facing the Nuggets, one of the worst rebounding teams in the league. Denver is 26th, averaging 43 boards a night. However, the Nuggets are not terrible at preventing other teams from rebounding, limiting opponents to 44 per game. The lack of rebounds for both Denver and opponents seems to result from the Nuggets playing a slower pace of basketball. Denver is only 23rd in NBA scoring, averaging 106.1 points per game, while attempting the 23rd fewest field goals. However, they’re also ranked fifth in opponent field goal attempts, allowing only 86.2 a night. In the Clippers’ previous meeting with the Nuggets, Zubac pulled down 11 rebounds, four of which were in the offensive end. He’s also averaging 8.7 rebounds at home this season. The projection tool tells us that Zubac will pick up 8.8 rebounds against Denver. It gives a bet on the over a 13.4 percent edge and a four-and-a-half-star rating.