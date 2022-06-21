With the Boston Celtics coming off their first NBA Finals appearance since 2010, let’s take a look back at the team’s best performances during the 2021-22 season:

1. March 6, 2022

Jayson Tatum wins a duel with former NBA MVP Kevin Durant, as the All-Star forward lifts the Boston Celtics over the Brooklyn Nets in a 126-120 win, putting up 54 points, three assists, and five rebounds. Tatum shot over 50% from three-point range, going 8 of 15 from beyond the arc.

2. January 23, 2022

Tatum scorches the Washington Wizards for 51 points on 18 of 28 shooting, including 9 of 14 from the three-ball. Adding seven assists and 11 rebounds in a 116-87 Celtics win.

3. January 2, 2022

Jaylen Brown wills his team to a 116-111 victory over the Orlando Magic. Brown put up 50 points, four assists, and 11 rebounds in the win, as he shot 19 of 29 from the floor and 5 of 10 from behind the arc.

4. October 20, 2021

In the first game of the year, in a loss to the New York Knicks, Brown started the season off hot with 46 points, six assists, nine rebounds, and three steals. The sharpshooter finished 8 of 14 from three-point range.

5. December 31, 2021

In a 123-108 win, Robert Williams III recorded his first career triple-double with a ten-point, ten-assist, 11-rebound game. Not only did he record a triple-double, but Williams III showed his elite rim protection with five blocks.

6. March 9, 2022

Tatum finds his way on this list once again, putting up 44 points, three assists, and five rebounds in a 115-101 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

7. March 21, 2022

Grant Williams records his first career double-double stepping into the starting lineup for Williams III. Shooting 7 of 14 from the floor, Williams posted a 20-point, ten-rebound night in a 132-123 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

8. October 25, 2021

In an overtime thriller, the Celtics escape the Charlotte Hornets on the road behind Tatum’s 41 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds while shooting 6 of 12 from three-point range (50%).

9. December 13, 2021

Tatum lights up the Milwaukee Bucks in a Boston victory behind a 42-point, four-assist, five-rebound performance on 7 of 13 from three-point range.

10. March 3, 2022

Al Horford shows glimpses of vintage Al with 21 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists, shooting 4 of 8 from three in a 120-107 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

BONUS: November 12, 2021

Missing the top ten but a close 11, Dennis Schroder steps into the starting lineup and goes for 38 points, three assists, and eight rebounds on 16 of 27 shooting, helping the Celtics get by the Bucks with a 122-113 overtime victory.

Top 10 counter:

Jayson Tatum: 5

Jaylen Brown: 2

Robert Williams III: 1

Grant Williams: 1

Al Horford: 1