Top 10 NBA Free Agent Rankings: Best Signings of 2022

The 2022 NBA Free Agency period has had its share of both quality and questionable signings. This article will focus on those additions that should positively impact their respective clubs.

Here are the top-ten free agent signings of this year’s offseason – a list that will have its naysayers.

1) Chicago Bulls: Zach LaVine

The Bulls keep one of the game’s elite young scorers and franchise cornerstones for the foreseeable future.

2) New York Knicks: Jalen Brunson

New York may have overpaid for Brunson’s services, but the 25-year-old should stabilize the Knicks’ point guard situation.

3) Los Angeles Clippers: John Wall

Wall will be well-rested after sitting all last season and showed he still has plenty left in the tank with 2020-21 per-game averages of 20.6 points, 6.9 assists, and 3.2 rebounds.

4) Golden State Warriors: Kevon Looney

Looney played a crucial role in the Warriors capturing their fourth NBA title in eight years. An elite rebounder, the 26-year-old is solid depth along with fellow center James Wiseman, who continues to work his way back from a torn right meniscus.

5) Portland Trail Blazers: Gary Payton II

Payton’s elite defensive skills provide the Blazers with much-needed support on that end of the floor.

6) Milwaukee Bucks: Bobby Portis

Milwaukee’s spark plug off the bench, Portis’ relentless energy, and instant offense would have been difficult to replace.

7) Philadelphia 76ers: PJ Tucker

Still one of the league’s most diligent and grittiest defenders, Tucker adds a hard-nosed element to the talented Sixers’ starting five.

8) Oklahoma City Thunder: Lu Dort

A key piece of OKC’s young core, Dort’s aggressiveness on both ends of the floor and steady improvement were worth the investment.

9) Sacramento Kings: Malik Monk

Monk was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise miserable Lakers season. The Kings’ perimeter game takes an immediate step forward with his signing.

10) Washington Wizards: Brad Beal

Beal’s star talent alone is worthy of a spot on this list. However, whether Washington’s fortunes will change dramatically remains an open question.