Top Friday Night NBA Props: Back DeRozan To Light It Up and Jokic To Take Care Of Business

Hottest NBA Player Prop Bets for Friday, February 4

We’ve got nine games hitting the hardwood as we kick off another weekend in the NBA and to go with it, a pair of player props you should consider targeting amongst the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

For this article, we used the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

DeMar DeRozan Over 27.5 Points (-110)

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan is having one of the best seasons of his career and is certainly within the conversation of one of the best ten players in the NBA right now. DeRozan has gone over this total in seven of his past eight games. The key that may aid him in finding the over on Friday night may be the absence of teammate Zach LaVine, who is dealing with a back injury that may sideline him for their matchup with the Indiana Pacers. In seven games without LaVine this season, DeRozan is averaging 31 points per game and is also taking 2.3 more field goal attempts in those outings compared to his season average. Add in that the Pacers will be missing three starters in this matchup and there is plenty of reason to take DeMar DeRozan to go over this number in this spot.

Nikola Jokic To Have A Double-Double & Nuggets To Win (-160)

As always, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic continues to be a dominant force in the NBA with nobody finding ways to stop the Serbian from putting up preposterous numbers every night he is on the floor. In 45 games this season, the big man has notched 39 double-doubles, a tally that leads the league and is as close to an automatic occurrence as you’ll find on a nightly basis. Unfortunately, there’s hard to find any value on something that is priced at -700, which is why we will be dipping into player performance doubles for the first time this season. Denver is 5-2 in their past seven homes games while Friday’s opponent, the New Orleans Pelicans, will be playing their third consecutive road game coming into this matchup. Boost those -700 odds up to -160 and back Jokic to put up a double-double along with a Nuggets win over the Pelicans on Friday night.

