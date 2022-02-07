Top Monday Night NBA Props: Back Paul & Adebayo In Performance Doubles As Favorites

Hottest NBA Player Prop Bets for Monday, February 7

The NBA has five games on deck for Monday as we kick-off another week on the hardwood, and we’ve got a pair of player props you should consider targeting amongst the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Check out the prop projections given to you at SportsGrid for more prop bet possibilities in addition to this pair of players we believe should come out on top tonight.

For this article, we used the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Chris Paul To Make A Three & Phoenix To Win (-118)

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul is the engine that makes the Suns run and consistently finds a way to contribute from beyond the arc. Paul has netted a triple in 34 of 52 games this season, and Phoenix is 29-5 when he does so. Player performance doubles can often create value because you are getting a 7.5-point favorite to win straight up paired with something that Paul has done in nine of his past ten outings. He is consistently able to get open looks, and with this price, you are getting great odds on a team that has also won 12 of their past 13 games as a solid favorite. We have backed this one recently and will undoubtedly do so again in this spot. Take this double on Monday night when the Suns take on Chicago Bulls.

Bam Adebayo To Get A Double-Double & Miami To Win (+112)

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has been a double-double machine as of late. The big man has notched five in his past six outings and continues to log high minutes and volume while mostly staying out of foul trouble, a rarity to find in a center in the NBA. The Heat will travel to Washington to take on the Wizards and as six-point favorites, parlaying these two show some value at plus money. It’s hard to back Miami straight-up at -235, but a double-double from Adebayo boosts us to an attractive +112, and a bit of correlation between the two also helps. Take Bam and the Heat to get it done on Monday night.

All NBA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.