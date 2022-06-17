Top Prospect Chet Holmgren Prefers to be Drafted by Thunder?

According to Cody Taylor of USA Today, projected lottery pick Chet Holmgren reportedly would prefer to be drafted second overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder rather than go No. 1 to the Orlando Magic.

Per Taylor via The Ringer’s Ryen Russillo, “I’ve been told this is where Duffy [Bill] and Chet want to go. They want to go to Oklahoma City because (of) the opportunities, and he has way more freedom because of the roster in front of him than maybe he would in Orlando. That’s the preference that I’ve heard, and it makes a lot of sense from a basketball standpoint of being brought along but also getting more opportunities.”

Holmgren is one of a handful of players in the No.1 overall discussion, along with Auburn forward Jabari Smith Jr. and Duke forward Paolo Banchero. Holmgren’s versatility would be an excellent fit alongside OKC’s young core of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, and Luguentz Dort.

Regardless of where Holmgren winds up, he will surely be one of the more polarizing prospects to come out of this year’s draft.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Holmgren holding the second-best odds to be drafted first overall at +120.