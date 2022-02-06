Top Sunday Night NBA Props: Fade Anthony In Tough Spot, Take Towns To Light Up The Perimeter

Hottest NBA Player Prop Bets for Sunday, February 6

It’s a seven-game slate for the NBA on Sunday and to go with it, a pair of player props you should consider targeting amongst the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

For this article, we used the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Cole Anthony Under 16.5 Points (-110)

Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony is having a stellar second season in the NBA as the Magic look to build a strong young core. But, this total is a bit lofty based on what he has done this season. Anthony has topped this number just three times in his last 12 games and is in a bit of a slump from the field, shooting just 33.9 percent in this stretch. It’s a tall order and based on his recent outings, he feels worth a fade in this spot against a stout Celtics defense that allows the fourth-lowest points per game in the NBA. Take Anthony to stay below this total on Sunday night.

Karl-Anthony Towns To Make 3+ Threes (+245)

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns has continued his career of ridiculous offensive numbers in the 2021-22 season and has shown no signs of stopping. The big man continues to show he is a three-level scorer and that will be our target for Sunday night’s matchup with the Detroit Pistons. Towns has knocked down three or more triples in 19 of his 45 games this season and a price of +245 to do so against one of the league’s worst teams is worth a wager. We have hit this one earlier this season and in a favorable spot like this one, we’ll be backing it again. Take Towns to light it up from beyond the arc on Sunday against Detroit.

