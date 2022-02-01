Top Tuesday Night NBA Props: Back Trent On A Ridiculous Number and Poeltl To Continue Scoring Streak

Hottest NBA Player Prop Bets for Tuesday, February 1

We’ve got seven games on tap this Tuesday in the NBA, and we have a pair of player props from beyond the arc you should consider targeting amongst the action, including a shocking number you need to get down on right now. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Gary Trent Jr. To Score 30+ Points (+1000)

Well, that was easy. After backing Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. to go over his points total of 17.5 on Monday night, he crushed it yet again with a 31-point performance. That’s now four straight games going over this total and four consecutive outings of 30 or more points from Trent, as he has absolutely exploded into one of the best stretches of his career. We have seen some weird odds this season, but this is by far the weirdest one we have seen all year. You are getting ten-to-one odds on a guy who has cashed this bet in each of his last four games. Whether it cashes on Tuesday night or not, this is the easiest decision you will ever make on a bet. Back Trent to beat this number against the Miami Heat.

Jakob Poeltl Over 12.5 Points (-106)

San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl has been a great silver lining in a tough season for the Spurs. The big man has been a solid paint producer throughout the entire season but has specifically stepped up in the last seven games. Poeltl has topped this total in each of those past seven outings and has also done so in 25 of his 42 games on the year. A field goal percentage of 61.8 percent is about as efficient as you’ll find in the NBA, and with stable volume as the team’s starting center, this feels like a safe play. Take Poeltl to go over his points total on Tuesday night against the Golden State Warriors.

